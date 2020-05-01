It's official: Spring sports season canceled by Covid-19

Williamsville East senior Chelsea McNamara remained hopeful there would be a semblance of a spring sports regular season, even though deep down she knew chances were slim.

So, too did Panama counterpart Cam Barmore.

The hopes of Western New York’s student-athletes were dashed Friday as the spring sports season in the state was officially called off.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday morning the schools would remain closed for in-person learning through the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order for there to be a spring sports regular season, Section VI announced on Monday that schools would have to be reopened by June 1.

Schools must be in session for extracurricular activities like athletics to take place.

The odds may not have been good for spring sports, but that didn’t make it any easier to stomach Friday’s bad news.

“To finally hear that it became official my heart just kind of dropped," said McNamara, a member of Williamsville East’s defending state champion softball team. “It’s so hard.”

“It’s very disappointing but certainly understood,” Section VI Executive Director Timm Slade said. “We had to wait for the governor’s press conference today just like everyone else in the state. We were holding out as long as we possibly could (that we'd still have a season).”

New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said many hoped students would return to school and have a chance to participate in athletics because it would have provided some sense of normalcy.

"Unfortunately, the Covid-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them,” Zayas said.

McNamara was one of seven returning starters from Williamsville East’s state championship softball team. The Flames went 27-0 in winning the Class A crown in 2019.

Chances are, the team will be honored by the school sometime in the future for that feat.

Still McNamara wanted a chance to create new memories during her senior season regardless of whether the Flames made another championship run.

This would have been McNamara’s last time playing competitive softball as she’s going to focus on her studies in college. McNamara is heading to Binghamton to major in neuroscience.

“It’s so hard … it’s definitely devastating,” she said. "It was so much more than just trying to win another title. It was going back to practice. It was about getting to see my teammates. It was my last opportunity to be together with them again.”

Barmore, the reigning Division II state outdoor track and field champion in the high jump who will play football at Mercyhurst on scholarship, had hoped to add one more state title in track and field to his trophy case. He helped Clymer/Sherman/Panama win its second straight state championship in football last fall.

But as sad as he is at not having a chance to compete for one more title, he’s more disappointed for spring-only athletes who spent most of the school year preparing for their respective sport only to have circumstances beyond their control take it away.

“I definitely feel bad, but I feel worst for the kids who waited all year like my good friend Aaron Hair," said Barmore, who was also going to play baseball while competing in track. "He waits all year for baseball season, and now that it’s here it gets canceled.

“It’s the best thing. It’s what’s got to happen. … It’s not like anyone asked for it to come. We have to do what we have to do to get rid of it.”

Now it’s playing a waiting game, waiting for the virus to get under control, waiting to see if Covid-19 will impact the start of the 2020-21 school year and the beginning of the fall sports season.

“We’re already organizing for the fall and we’re going to have to evaluate that immediately because we’re going to have a couple different plans for the fall and be as prepared as we can and not be as reactive as we’ve been,” Slade said.

The decision drew an outpouring of reaction on social media:

We are crushed at the news of our season & school year being canceled. Our hearts go out particularly to our amazing & dedicated seniors: Lauren Booth, Julia Driscoll, Sam Feidt, Olivia Ringle, & Sam Schafer. We will announce our plans to honor them later today. #gsod — LancasterHS Softball (@LancHSsoftball) May 1, 2020

I can’t believe I’ll never step foot on our diamond again. I won’t hear my name called on senior night. I’ll never lead a student section again. Or sit throughout a school day with my friends. Idk what the future holds. But Lancaster will always be my family #onelancaster — Sami Schafe (@samschafer42) May 1, 2020

To our Spring Student Athletes, Coaches and Parents please stay strong, our hearts are heavy with the cancellation of the 2020 spring season. Stay safe and know we are always here for you. https://t.co/737EF4cAGu — Iroquois Extra...... (@IroquoisExtra) May 1, 2020