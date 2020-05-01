88-year-old fisherman rescued from Niagara River off Grand Island

An 88-year-old fisherman was rescued Friday from the Niagara River off Grand Island, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border patrol agents responded to the scene at about 11:15 a.m., after several bystanders witnessed the elderly man fall into the river.

A border patrol agent in the area was immediately flagged by witnesses and summoned to the Blue Water Marina on East River Road, according to Mike Niezgoda, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Together with the owner of the marina, the border patrol agent retrieved the man from the river and provided first aid until emergency medical services arrived on the scene and the individual was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Niezgoda said the man was fishing when he lost his footing and fell into the river.