Making a difference: A pop-up pantry, newspaper carriers with heart and giving in a time of need

Three cheers for Lizzie Lester of Parker Avenue in Buffalo. Lizzie, only 10, has established a community pantry in her front yard, filled with love and other nonperishables for those in the neighborhood who might not have enough to eat. What it lacks in size, it makes up in heart.

• • •

Newspaper carriers have a long history of responding when they see something amiss on their routes. Add to that list Quentin and Annamarie Davis who decided it was better to be ahead of the curve.

In a note within the day’s Buffalo News, the couple thanked subscribers for their business and offered to help with “anything you may not be able to do yourself.”

Newspapers, we believe, are especially crucial in this difficult time – and in more ways than may seem obvious.

• • •

The Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund is on the job, supporting area nonprofit organizations at a time of severe economic stress. This week, it awarded an additional $1 million, bringing the total so far to $5.5 million in grants around the eight counties of Western New York.

The fund is coordinated by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Health Foundation for Western and Central New York, the John R. Oishei Foundation and United Way of Buffalo and Erie County. Among its donors is General Motors’ Town of Tonawanda engine plant, which gave $50,000 to the fund. GM’s Lockport components plant also gave $30,000 to the United Way of Greater Niagara.

That generosity has rarely been more essential.