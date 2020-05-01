Letter: Reduced grocery store hours will mean more crowding

As you are surely aware, local grocery stores have reduced their hours.

This is at a time when 1) grocery sales have greatly increased, and 2) it’s important to space people out.

Reducing grocery store hours guarantees that more people are jammed together more tightly. This is obviously bad for community health. Wegmans official statement is that the reduced hours somehow “better serves our customers and communities.” I can’t think of a single way in which we’re benefiting from all being forced into a tighter window. Please do something to challenge this.

Steve Breslin

Buffalo