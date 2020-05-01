Share this article

print logo

Individual in custody after fatal assault in North Buffalo

Published |Updated

Buffalo police took an individual into custody following a fatal assault on a 41-year-old Buffalo man Friday in the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo.

Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said police were called to the scene of an assault-in-progress at 11 a.m. Once officers arrived, they encountered an individual lying on the ground, and an individual sitting on the ground.

Rinaldo said the two men apparently had a dispute over money, which turned physical.

An off-duty volunteer assistant fire chief from the Town of Tonawanda intervened and broke up the fight, then held the individual until police arrived, according to Rinaldo.

Buffalo homicide detectives were continuing an investigation, Rinaldo said.

Story topics: /

Harold McNeilHarold McNeil– Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

There are no comments - be the first to comment