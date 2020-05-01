Higgins, local officials call for Covid-19 testing site in Niagara Falls

There should be a public Covid-19 testing site in Niagara Falls, Rep. Brian Higgins and Falls elected officials said Friday in letters to the federal government's "testing czar," Adm. Brett Giroir of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Earlier this week, Mayor Robert M. Restaino complained that the state Health Department set up testing at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn, which he called an inconvenient location for Falls residents, especially those who don't have their own vehicles.

Also, the state ran a pop-up antibody testing site Tuesday at Wegmans in the Town of Niagara Tuesday.

"Niagara Falls residents are desperately in need of this kind of testing access," Restaino and the city's four Niagara County legislators wrote. Niagara Falls has more than one-fourth of the county's Covid-19 cases.

"Roughly a third of all city residents are nonwhite, and a significant number of city residents live below the poverty line. As you know, poor communities and communities of color tend to have higher rates of pre-existing conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19," both letters said.