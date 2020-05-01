Hauptman-Woodward executive who criticized Trump keeps her job

A top Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute administrator has returned to work following a one-month suspension for comments she made on Facebook that criticized President Trump and urged his supporters not to follow social distancing.

Hauptman Woodward suspended Lisa LaTrovato, its director of development, last month after an exchange between her and an executive at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center raised the ire of the president's backers.

LaTrovato and Laura Krolczyk, Roswell Park's vice president for external affairs, criticized Trump's response to the Covid-19 outbreak and appeared to suggest Trump supporters shouldn't take steps to maintain their health during the pandemic.

Republican operative Michael Caputo, who has a record of inflammatory social media comments that drew national attention following his recent appointment to a post in the Trump administration, publicized the exchange between the women.

Roswell Park responded by initially placing Krolczyk on leave before firing her the next day.

The incident drew wide attention in conservative media circles, with Fox News host Sean Hannity devoting a segment to it and Breitbart reporting on it as well.

Hauptman-Woodward CEO Edward Snell said on Friday that the senior leadership and board of the academic research institute reviewed the matter before deciding to retain LaTrovato.

"We are confident that she understands the consequences of what transpired last month," Snell wrote in a statement to The Buffalo News. "We also believe that she can help HWI deliver important resources to support the groundbreaking and life-changing research that our scientists are doing to fight humanity’s worst diseases, including Covid-19.”