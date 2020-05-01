Food giveaway, as part of Project Ramadan 2020, set for Saturday

Amherst Helping Hands, in collaboration with H.E.A.L. International, is sponsoring a food giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at H.E.A.L. International's offices at 240 W. Ferry St.

The food giveaway is part of the local Project Ramadan 2020. Ramadan is a holy, month-long period for Muslims around the world, during which the devout fast from dawn to sunset.

While there are those who can afford to attend to their daily food needs during this period, many others in the community cannot because they are experiencing financial difficulty as a result of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Helping Hands founder Yasmin Dara.

"We're bringing the food and everything, and we're going to park in H.E.A.L. International's parking lot, and they're going to provide us some volunteers to help us out to distribute food to the people in that area," said Dara.

While most of the residents in the surrounding area are Muslim, Dara said the food giveaway is open to all, regardless of faith.