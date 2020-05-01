Duplicate Bridge: May 2, 2020

Last weekend's “Buffalo United” tournament on Bridge Base Online served as an online substitute for the Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament, which has been canceled due to the pandemic. In keeping with the actual tournament schedule, pairs games were played Friday and Saturday mornings and afternoons, with a Swiss pairs game Sunday.

Leading point winner was Saleh Fetouh with 4.06. Others doing well included Martha and John Welte, both with 3.81; David Hemmer, 3.59; Bud Seidenberg, 2.75; Rajarshi Roy, 2.21; Violet Makhija, 2.07; and Barbara Libby, 2.03. For complete results, visit unit116.com.

The ACBL continues to recommend that all club games and tournaments through May 25 be canceled or postponed due to Covid-19, but locally it's likely to be much longer than that. All clubs in the Buffalo area are closed until further notice.

Until then, players are turning to virtual games on the internet. The ACBL has joined with Bridge Base Online to provide club games awarding master points while giving support to home clubs. Home clubs provide the online directors.

Buffalo players can take part in the BBO games under the banner of "Buffalo Hot Wings" every day at 2:15 and 7:15 p.m., although games may be canceled if not enough players sign up. Fee is $5. For more info, visit bridgecenterofbuffalo.com and bridgebase.com.

Unit 116 also has canceled the Non-Life Master Sectional Tournament May 16 and 17 and the Spring Session of Youth Bridge Lessons. They will not be rescheduled.

Still on the Unit 116 calendar are the summer picnic Aug. 2 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, and the Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Sept. 11 to 13 at the same location.

The Saturday Duplicate Bridge column is on hiatus in the print edition of The Buffalo News until clubs resume regular play, but is alive and well online. The syndicated Daily Bridge Club column by Frank Stewart will continue to appear.

Tournament calendar

2020

CANCELED: Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, to Monday, May 25. For info, click this link.

2020 Canadian Bridge Championships – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls St., Niagara Falls, Ont. Saturday, May 30, to Sunday, June 7. Regionally rated. For info, click this link.

CANCELED: Syracuse Sectional – Syracuse Contract Duplicate Bridge Club, 501 Edgerton St., Minoa. Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STAC) – Local clubs. Monday, June 15, to Sunday, June 21.

CANCELED: Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28. For info, click this link .

CANCELED: Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, to Sunday, July 12. For info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12. For info, click this link.

CANCELED: Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19.

CANCELED: Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, to Sunday, Aug. 16. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 7.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 13.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 20.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

CANCELED: Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 25.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.

2021

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, 2021, to Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to Monday, May 31, 2021.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, 2021, to Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, to Monday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Buffalo Regional – Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Duplicate scores

Weekend of April 23 to April 25

Buffalo United Tournament Friday morning – Bud Seidenberg and Jay Levy, 64.09%; David Hemmer and Saleh Fetouh, 59.89%; Jim Lanzo and Rajarshi Roy, 57.61%; Selina Volpatti and Dale Anderson, 56.48%; Martha and John Welte, 55.91%.

Buffalo United Tournament Friday afternoon – Bob Sommerstein and Larry Abate, 64.85%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 59.18%; Claire Gareleck and Gay Simpson, 54.42%.

Buffalo United Tournament Saturday morning – North-south, Martha and John Welte, 61.43%; Terry Fraas and Cathy Majewski, 55.24%; Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 51.90%; east-west, David Hemmer and Saleh Fetouh, 56.67%; Bill Rushmore and Art Morth, 56.19%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 51.43%; Carol Bedell and Rajat Basu, 49.05%.

Buffalo United Tournament Saturday afternoon – North-south, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 64.88%; Rajarshi Roy and partner, 58.33%; (tie) Gay Simpson and partner, Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 51.79%; east-west, Barbara Libby and Ken Meier, 66.37%; Saleh Fetouh and Bud Seidenberg, 56.55%; Vera Carpenter and partner, 52.38%; Kurt Dasher and David Hemmer, 50.89%.

Buffalo United Tournament Sunday – Swiss pairs. Martha and John Welte, 52.54 points; David Hemmer and Saleh Fetouh, 39.54; Barbara Libby and Sandi England, 37.35; Ed Morgan and John Bava, 15.32; Jim Lanzo and Rajarshi Roy, 14.95.