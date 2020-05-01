Dorothy White, 90, bus driver and bookkeeper

Jan. 14, 1930 – April 4, 2020

Dorothy J. White didn’t just raise six children. She worked for a time as a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority bus driver, then as a school bus driver, before eventually settling into a career as a bookkeeper.

She moved to Florida more than two decades ago, but refused to retire, according to her daughter Cindy Winspear.

But time finally caught up with her. In declining health, she returned to the Buffalo area in 2019, residing in a senior apartment complex before entering Rosa Coplon Living Center in Amherst in October.

Mrs. White, 90, died at the nursing home on April 4, following a short illness.

“In her early 40s, she had gone to college and taken courses to become a bookkeeper,” Winspear said. “In Florida, she was doing people’s taxes until four years ago.”

"My mother was very energetic and liked doing things. She was a golfer and a bowler and even when she was in the nursing home we would take her out," Winspear said. "We took her to her favorite restaurant Ilio DiPalolo's for her 90th birthday."

A native of Buffalo, the former Dorothy Zelazny was married to William S. White, who died in 2018.

Besides her daughter, Mrs. White is survived by three other daughters, Sharon Sferrazza, Susan Thorpe and Candace Redmond; two sons, Douglas and David; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family is planning to conduct a memorial service in Mrs. White's honor once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.