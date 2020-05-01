May Day has started the month with a decidedly April feel, bringing more low clouds with morning fog and drizzle. Before we get to some better days ahead, we can look back statistically at a subpar April.

First of all, the month had a wet finish, as seen in these Friday morning 24-hour rainfall totals.

The month brought 3.54 inches of rain, which is .53 inches above average … wet but not extraordinary. When it came to snow, the Buffalo total was 4.3 inches, above the average of 2.7 inches. The monthly mean temperature was 43.4 degrees, 2.5 degrees below average … again, cool but not extraordinary. There was once clear day (0-3/10 cloud cover), 20 partly cloudy days (4-7/10 cloud cover) and nine overcast days. The warmest day was Wednesday, April 29, when we hit 69. There were seven days with high temps in the 60s, and three days in the upper 30s.

Subpar is the right word for April.

We begin May with an average high in the low 60s. While Friday ends up falling well short of that mark, Saturday will evolve into a more typical early May day with afternoon readings edging a little above average into the low to mid-60s, coolest near Lake Erie. Morning sun will tend to fade in the afternoon behind increasing clouds, with daytime hours remaining dry; not a bad day at all for a walk or bike ride. Saturday night, an approaching cool front will bring some more scattered showers across our region by mid and late evening, as depicted in this model.

By Sunday, a fresh Pacific air mass returns with seasonably mild temperatures and more abundant sunshine as the day goes along. Afternoon high readings should again make it to the low to mid 60s with a 10-15 mph southwest breeze.

After Sunday, a cooler pattern will be returning for the week. Daytime highs will be back in the 50s, often running 5-8 degrees below average. Here is a National Weather Service headquarters high temperature forecast as we get into midweek.

A few showers can’t be ruled out around Wednesday, with poor model agreement as to whether they show up or not. The modest good news for us dog owners is the current rash of muddy paw prints may be reduced by later next week, even if we see those lighter showers. This may not look impressive, but these are light rainfall totals over a seven-day period. Some evaporation should help.

Both the European and the American GFS show daytime highs next weekend in the mid to upper 40s. The Canadian model is not nearly so chilly, with readings getting to the upper 50s. Unfortunately, at this point, the Canadian has the look of an “outlier” with the lowest probability for verifying.

Heading closer to the mid-month period, extended range guidance from May 11-15 shows an upper air pattern unfavorable for any warmth. Long range specialist Dr. Judah Cohen posted this output from the American GFS ensemble mean.

With the northwest flow over our part of the continent, it’s safe to say no real warming can occur in such a pattern. As for those snow rumors which began early this week for around May 10-12, the GFS still shows a touch of elevation driven snow closer to the Pennsylvania state line by the end of next weekend. The ECMWF shows next to nothing.

So, it’s possible some wet snowflakes may fall over higher elevations, but there are no hints of anything shovelable in the offing should some snow make it to the ridge tops.

If you’d like a second opinion on the pattern, the Climate Prediction Center (we haven’t talked) shows no more optimism for longer term warming than I do. You can see where the highest probabilities of below average temperatures are in the six-to-10-day forecast period, keeping in mind that average temps in May are climbing through the 60s.

Again, such graphics are the mean probability for the entire period, and there will be a few ups mixed in with the downs, as per this weekend. In other words, it may not feel quite as chilly as the dark blue shading suggests.

On March 31, the CPC gave our region a modest chance for a warmer than average April, which did not work out too well as a forecast. I was more on the fence about that, for what it’s worth. The new CPC outlook for May is reflective of the extended guidance favoring cooler than average temperatures most of the time into mid-month.

One other element which favors a cooler trend is above average soil moisture in much of the east, including the Great Lakes. The air above moist soil is slower to heat up. With lighter rainfall amounts, there are some hints the second half of May may show a tendency toward some warming in the east, and there hints the cold trough over the northeast should begin to relax. The three-month outlook made on April 16, in which I have lower confidence, at least looks optimistic.

Hey, it looks better than anything else I've shown you, right?