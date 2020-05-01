Dentistry is evolving to meet challenges posed by coronavirus

By Scott Westermeier

A common phrase that has gained ground with politicians, business executives and media alike is “new normal.” “Nothing will ever be the same” is a common refrain in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and no sector will feel the impact more than health care.

Nurses and doctors working in emergency rooms, makeshift hospitals and ICUs are modern-day heroes to us all. But it is not just the front-line medical workers who have altered their practices, it is also those providers who will continue to serve the ongoing health care needs of patients from routine physicals to elective surgeries. Among that second wave of providers are dentists, who play an important role in ensuring the oral health of patients of all ages. They, too, must change as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dental offices have only been open to provide emergency dental care to relieve the burden on strained emergency rooms. Although postponing routine dental care, including regular cleanings, is a prudent decision given the current situation, it will be important for patients to resume regular dental care as soon as possible.

A recent study by North American Dental Group shows that over 50% of Americans have either deferred routine dental treatment or have developed new complications requiring dental attention during quarantine. Four in 10 Americans do not feel that their dentist is prepared to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at their office. And, the majority of Americans are not even sure if health organizations have issued protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at dental offices.

These concerns require rethinking how we interact with our patients to instill confidence that they can be safely treated. So, what can patients expect on their next visit to the dentist?

Additional screening procedures will become a mainstay of post-Covid medical routines. Patients can expect to complete a health questionnaire and have their temperature taken. As soon as rapid results tests are available, we will also look to incorporate Covid-19 testing in our screening procedures.

Tele-dentistry will become more widely used as dentists embrace technology to identify the causes of certain aches and pains and recommend treatment plans. While virtual dental care will never replace in-person visits, patients can expect many routine tasks to be conducted remotely in the future.

Patients will most likely see their dentists taking additional precautions, such as advanced personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, full face shields and full arm gowns; enhanced infection control procedures and equipment such as HEPA airflow filters and aerosol extraction units.

While visits to the dentist may never be the same again, it is important to remember that oral health is critical to your overall health and should be prioritized.

Dr. Scott Westermeier, DDS, practices out of Buffalo and is a partner of North American Dental Group.