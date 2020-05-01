Caputo repeatedly tweeted crude comments at women, CNN reports

WASHINGTON – CNN reported Friday that its latest deep dive into Michael R. Caputo's deleted tweets revealed that he repeatedly denigrated women, calling several of them "dogface."

Caputo, an East Aurora political consultant who was named assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services on April 15, also aimed vicious comments at former FBI attorney Lisa Page, CNN reported after discovering the deleted tweets via the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.

CNN published the story a week after reporting that Caputo's deleted tweets included offensive jibes at Chinese-Americans and repeated conspiracy theories involving prominent Jews.

The latest CNN report found that Caputo repeatedly used the term"dogface" in reference to women.

"Look at this dogface," he told one woman earlier this year. "You have a dogface," he told another. "I would never sleep with you, dog-face," he said in another tweet.

Caputo said he used that term on the same day that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, at an event in New Hampshire, called a woman at an event "a lying dog-faced pony soldier."

In addition, Caputo told one woman she was "ugly," while also referring to her as "honey."

Long a loyalist to President Trump, Caputo also took aim last year at Page, who exchanged texts criticizing Trump with FBI agent Peter Strzok while the two of them were having an affair and working on FBI probes of Hillary Clinton's e-mails and Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Caputo referred to Page as "a jezebel" and "a notorious homewrecker" and at one point responded to one of Page's tweets with a graphic reference to oral sex.

But Caputo didn't just direct his ire at women. He also dismissed former Assistant U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein – who appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign – as "a "traitor, "a "scumbag" and a "seditionist."

Asked for comment, Caputo told CNN: "I stopped caring about what handwringing, virtue signaling leftists think of me after their 59th death threat against my family. Have fun with this while I'm fighting a deadly pandemic 24/7."

Caputo now serves as top spokesman for the Cabinet department that oversees the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak.

And despite CNN's reports on his tweets, Caputo earned a shout-out from President Trump on Saturday.

Trump responded to a tweet from Caputo on Friday, in which Caputo showed a CNN clip of himself defending Trump in 2018. Caputo captioned the clip: "The first requisite of working for a fearless man like @realDonaldTrump is to have no fear."

Trump on Saturday retweeted that Caputo tweet, adding: "Thank you Michael. You also!"