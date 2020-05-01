Buffalo's Mexican restaurants, bars offer Cinco de Mayo specials for the road

Cinco de Mayo falls on a Taco Tuesday this year, which makes Covid-19 takeout restrictions even more painful for annual celebrants.

Buffalo's Mexican restaurants aren't throwing in the towel, however, as family-style takeout orders, margarita freeze pops and taco assembly kits have been tailored to meet the needs of small, socially distanced parties. There's no reason you can't track down, dust off and disinfect your luchador costume to wear around the house on May 5, either.

Casa Azul

128 Genesee St. (331-3869)

The downtown Mexican restaurant will return on Cinco de Mayo after being closed since March 19. Takeout-only specials focus on build-your-own tacos and sides, available in four tiers – food for two ($35), food and margaritas for two ($50), food for four ($65) and food and margaritas for four ($85).

Customers can choose three fillings between al pastor, chicken, beef barbacoa, vegetable or fried fish, and will receive chips and salsa, and rice and beans on the side. Additional offerings, for extra cost, include guacamole, a charred Caesar salad and churros. Email preorders to CasaAzulBuffalo@gmail.com. Pickup is between noon and 9 p.m. May 5.

Lloyd Taco Factories

5933 Main St., Williamsville (970-0083); 1503 Hertel Ave. (907-4577)

Although its food menu is available for takeout, Lloyd Taco will roll strictly with booze specials for Cinco de Mayo, offering an assortment of packages from margaritas – made from freshly squeezed limes – to the popular specialty Snozzberry Mule and Gin & Juice.

The packages are identical for each location and in price (all but one are $40) but must be ordered under the appropriate spot; further details here. Pickup times at both locations are between 11 a.m. and noon, 4 to 5 p.m. and 8 to 9 on May 5.

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St., 1707 Hertel Ave. 235-8464 is the number for both.

DST typically throws a colorful Mexican wrestling-themed street party to commemorate Cinco de Mayo, but the pandemic has discarded that option for this year.

Chef-owner Richard Hamilton has several food and drink packages available, however, ranging from ingredients to assemble 20 tacos for $50, a 12-pack of beef, bean and cheese burritos for $60, and a bounty of margarita and Corona deals, too.

Most intriguing? Either the gigantic Gordo Nacho platter and a pitcher of margaritas for $63 or the half-pan of enchilada lasagna for $55. Preorders are encouraged.

Taqueria Ranchos La Delicias

1516 Niagara St. (882-2800)

Owner Saul Sanchez's weekly specials have attracted customers long before the pandemic, and even though Covid-19 has restricted access to the vaunted toppings bar, Taco Tuesday will be in effect for Cinco de Mayo.

All tacos are $2.99 apiece, accompanied by a bevy of drink specials for takeout. All flavors of margaritas are $5 for 16 ounces, $9.99 for 32 ounces. A 32-ounce draft beer is $5 and all bottled beer is $2.99.

The Ranchos food truck will be in front of the West Side restaurant for quick taco service. The same deals apply to Sanchez's other restaurant, Acapulco, at 707 Main St., Tonawanda (525-1551).

Papi Grande's

4276 Maple Road, Amherst (836-7274)

We've already spotlighted Papi Grande's gallon bags of margaritas – bar manager Matt Weiser is probably exhausted from looking at limes and lemons by now – but the bags ($69.99) have sold well since the pandemic began and will be available for Cinco de Mayo.

As if that special wasn't big enough, Papi Grande's is offering a $199.99 deal which includes 10 tacos (split evenly between beef and chicken), four quesadillas (split evenly again), a tray of Papi's nachos, chips and queso, rice and beans, and two of the margarita bags.

Special hours for Cinco de Mayo and the Monday before it are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party services are all available. The Amherst restaurant is accepting preorders by phone and online.

Don Juan Mexican Bar & Grill

484 Harlem Road, West Seneca (768-0845 or 324-1639)

Don Juan owners Corrin and Mark Hudson reopened for takeout May 1, but they've teased one alluring Cinco de Mayo item not seen elsewhere: margarita freeze pops ($3).

Gallon bags of margaritas cost $59.99, double tequila shots cost $3 and Coronas are $2 for the holiday only. Since all drink orders must be accompanied by food, an assembly kit for 12 tacos is $15.99. A special food menu has been posted to Don Juan's Facebook page.

Special hours will be 1 to 9 p.m. May 5, with preorders beginning at 12:30 p.m. on both phone lines. Curbside pickup is available. Regular hours of 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday will follow.

Produce Peddlers with La Divina, Global Wine & Spirits

Online marketplace to unite local producers with consumers.

Kenmore's La Divina Mexican Store has already sold out of its Cinco de Mayo packages, but tacos will still be available for takeout between noon and 8 p.m. at 2896 Delaware Ave. Another way to support La Divina is through Produce Peddlers' BuffaLove Cinco de Mayo box, available for $35 and free delivery or pickup.

The box features pineapple, mango, jalapenos, avocado, red onions, lemons, limes, micro-greens, cilantro, La Divina chips and spicy salsa, and a coupon to Global Wine & Spirits. A limited number of these boxes are available, and co-founder Gina Wieczorek expects the stock to be replenished before Cinco de Mayo.