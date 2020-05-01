Buffalo police shut down Black Rock social club for violating 'pause' order

A social club in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood was shut down for violating New York State's "pause" order that restricts bars and restaurants from having people gather inside their premises, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police said that a social club in the 100 block of East Street was closed for "violating the Pause Order." The 100 block of East Street is located near the intersection of East and Amherst streets.

Buffalo police officials also said the state Liquor Authority was conducting an investigation.

A state executive order, which took effect March 22, allows restaurants and bars to remain open only for takeout and delivery orders.

Last month, three other Western New York establishments were closed for violating state orders.

Gabels, a longtime Hertel Avenue bar, was closed by Erie County after officials said the establishment held an "unofficial happy hour."

Buffalo's Swannie House and A.J.'s Clarence Hollow were both shut down in late March, just days after the state's executive order was issued. The state suspended the liquor licenses for both establishments earlier this month.