Another summer staple gone as Queen of Heaven cancels summer carnival

Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in West Seneca has canceled its summer carnival because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We do this, taking into account the health and safety of everyone involved: our parishioners, sponsors, vendors, patrons and in reality, the whole community of Western New York," the carnival committee said in a statement.

The carnival was scheduled to run July 10-12, with a "Super Cruz Night" slated for July 9, which also was canceled.

The carnival becomes the latest Western New York summer event to be lost over concerns of bringing large groups of people together, or trying to keep people socially distant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It started with the cancellation of the Allentown Art Festival in June, and events in July such as Canalfest and Burgerfest also have been canceled.

The Rev. Gregory Faulhaber, pastor of Queen of Heaven, said last month the church needed at least two months to make final preparations for the festival.

"We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today," the Queen of Heaven carnival committee said.