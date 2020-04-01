ZASTEMPOWSKI, James

ZASTEMPOWSKI - James March 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda (Pankow) Zastempowski; dear father of Corryn (Gordon) Schafer and Collin Zastempowski; brother of Paul (Roberta) Zamstempowski. A private service was held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Mr. Zastempowski was a corrections officer at the Wyoming County Correctional Facility. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.