WILSON, Edith Denise "Dee Dee"

WILSON - Edith Denise "Dee Dee" Passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her home in New Jersey; she was 68. Dee Dee was born August 7, 1951, in Grosse Pointe, to Ralph C. Wilson Jr. and Janet McGregor Wilson; she was predeceased by her parents. Dee Dee was an avid tennis player and cyclist and she loved her dogs. She also enjoyed attending Buffalo Bills football games with her father, Ralph, former owner of the Buffalo Bills. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, Detroit.