WAGNER, Gloria (McLaughlin)

Wagner - Gloria

(nee Mclaughlin)

March 30, 2020, of Lake View, NY passed away at home with her loving family at her side. Beloved wife of James Wagner; devoted mother of Kathleen (Rainer) Hoeglmeier, James (Barbra) Wagner, and Susan (David) Novak; cherished grandmother of the late Thomas, Megan, Krista, Christopher, Louis, Daniel, and Jack; loving great-grandmother of Emily, Oliver, Bailey, and Zoey; dear sister of the late Kathleen Korkuc, late Joseph McLaughlin, and late Irene Brunner; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In consideration for the safety and health of our family and guests, services will be private to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.