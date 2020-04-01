TONDROWSKI, Mariwyn (Beiter)

Born January 17, 1930 in Rochester, NY, died March 28, 2020 peacefully in her home in North Tonawanda, surrounded by her daughters. Mariwyn was a teacher in the North Tonawanda Public Schools until she retired in 1993. Her husband, Norman Robert Tondrowski of 43 years predeceased her in 1995. She is survived by her daughters Veronica (Peterson), Carol (Fortman), Ellen (Hutton), Julianne (Walker), Amy (Basil), and Paula (Schuler); also survived by her sons-in-law, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19, services will be held at a later date at St. Jude the Apostle, North Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to Niagara County Hospice would be welcomed. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, (716) 692-0271.