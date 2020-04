SZCZEPANKIEWICZ, Irene J. (Kurek)

SZCZEPANKIEWICZ - Irene J. (nee Kurek)

Of South Buffalo. March 31, 2020. Age 94. Beloved wife of the Frank Szczepankiewicz; loving mother of Paul and Priscilla Szczepankiewicz. Funeral Services private. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC.