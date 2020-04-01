SMITH, Annie M. (Thomas)

SMITH - Annie M. (nee Thomas)

Passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 at age 87; beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Smith, Sr.; loving mother of Isaac (Faye), Edith (Milton) Jordan, Melissa (Jarvis) Tucker, Julian (Priscilla), Bert (Jacqueline), Thomas G. (Marlene), and the late Thomas J. Jr.; cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Nolen Thomas and sister-in-law of Barbara J. Jackson; also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. All services to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Annie's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to view Annie's tribute video and share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com