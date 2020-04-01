Covid-19 Q&A: Am I safe if I have a good immune system?

With more confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths come more questions from understandably worried readers. We'll tackle some of those.

These questions were compiled from social media by Digital Engagement Editor Qina Liu.

From @leahgath on Instagram: Do people with good immune systems really have nothing to fear?

Tan: Humans have no natural immunity to Covid-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has shared estimates that between 40% and 80% of people could eventually become infected.

People with strong immune systems who contract Covid-19 tend to suffer milder symptoms and recover in their homes. The mild symptoms help account for why the virus has spread globally and locally, with many travelers unaware they're carrying and transmitting the virus.

According to a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, covering cases from Feb. 12 through March 16, there was no known incidence of anyone 19 or younger dying from Covid-19 in the U.S., and less than a 1% chance that someone age 20 to 54 would die. Middle-aged adults had a slightly higher death rate but still 3% or less.

So those who are younger and generally healthy with no chronic health conditions have better chances of not getting very sick and dying.

The CDC mortality report shows the likelihood of dying of Covid-19 climbs for those beyond middle age. By the time a person reaches age 85 or older, the mortality rate is has been estimated between 10% and 27%.

Age does not guarantee a free pass against serious illness, however. Erie County leaders have pointed out that people under age 50 are among those who have been hospitalized locally. In addition, a Town of Tonawanda woman in her 40s, with no known chronic health conditions, died of Covid-19 last week.

Most people who die have pre-existing health issues and are considered "medically fragile."

•••

From Donna Grasela: Why not bring back one-use grocery bags? If this virus lives on surfaces, it most certainly is living on reusable bags. If they aren't washed daily, they could also be a potential site of transfer of virus into households. In New York State, bringing back one time use plastic bags night help slow down the viral spread.

Tan: There is no definitive evidence that reusable bags spread the coronavirus, but it is known that the virus can live on outside surfaces for some time. A university study has also found unwashed bags can harbor bacteria. Many states, including New York State, are lifting enforcement of the plastic bag ban. New York has suspended enforcement of the plastic bag ban until at least mid-May. Meanwhile, Tops supermarkets has stopped charging customers a 5-cent fee for single-use bags.

•••

From Shari Lyn Jaskula: But is Buffalo even testing people? I’ve seen many people post about how they are sick and were turned away for testing. Even if the doctors “know” it will be negative, you should still test people. Maybe different people have different symptoms.

From Eileen Dorgan Matthews: I want to know if testing kits have arrived. Not much testing happening in Niagara County.

From Pippy Long: How are inmates getting tested, but the general public is not?

Tan: The Erie County Public Health Laboratory, which also tests on behalf of other counties in the region, received enough testing materials early last week to run about 350 additional tests, after having run out of testing materials the week before.

New testing protocols also reflect a strategic shift: Public health officials are no longer trying to identify and isolate every individual case of Covid-19. Instead, they're favoring strategies to slow the inevitable spread of the virus to keep hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities from becoming overwhelmed. So the county's lab is testing only people who meet the following conditions:

Health care workers and those posing risks to health care workers, including patients with Covid-19 symptoms.

Individuals living in "vulnerable" group facilities, including nursing homes, correctional facilities and group homes.

Members of law enforcement.

Women who are close to giving birth or have recently given birth who show Covid-19 symptoms.

The county generally will not test members of the public already in quarantine with mild illnesses, those with known confirmed exposure who do not have underlying conditions or are not severely ill, and people who are mildly ill who do not live in a group.

Many private doctors also cannot test all the people who want a test if their symptoms do not line up with the primary symptoms associated with Covid-19, such as a fever of 100.4 or greater and coughing/shortness of breath.

There simply are not enough specimen collection kits to test as many people who want to be tested. Those who do are sending many of their samples to private labs like Quest or LabCorp.

Even if you tested positive, there are no approved pills, shots or other medication that a doctor can give you to make you well. If your symptoms are not severe, you would want to treat it the way you would treat a cold or flu without medication – keep away from others, get rest, drink fluids, etc.

•••

From Tim Maloney: Why haven't you listed a county by county breakdown of the confirmed cases of the virus? I suspect that over 80% of the cases are in the NYC area.

Tan: The statistics provided by Cuomo at his daily press briefings show that New York City and other downstate counties currently account for roughly 90% of all cases statewide.

That percentage may be misleading, however, since many upstate counties are not receiving the testing materials needed to assess how widespread the illness has become outside the New York City region.

Every day since March 17, The Buffalo News has published on the front page the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in each of the eight counties of Western New York.

•••

From Jerianne Klein: Given how long the virus lives on surfaces, should we be worried about products from China? Do we have food products imported? What about pet foods and chew toys? Can domestic animals catch it, and if so, can they transmit to humans?

Tan: How long the new coronavirus lives on surfaces is still not precisely known. If a surface is porous and inhospitable, the virus may live exposed on the surface for a relatively short amount of time, whereas on a solid surface, it might live for days. But if you keep a clean environment and wash your hands, you can greatly diminish the risk of infection.

It is possible there is some risk to viral exposure through food, but the CDC says there is no evidence the virus is transmitted through food consumption.

"In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated, or frozen temperatures," the CDC states.

There is currently no evidence that animals in the United States are transmitting or catching Covid-19.