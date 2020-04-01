PUZIO, Karl J.

PUZIO - Karl J. March 29, 2020. Beloved husband of 48 years to Margaret Lanz Puzio; loving father of Kathryn (Thomas) Barillari, Amy (Seth) Amoroso and Laurie Puzio (David Bani); dear Papa of Nicholas, Emma, Duncan, Maeve and Annabelle; brother of Mary Doro and Norma Creighton. No prior visitation. Private services were held for the family. A Celebration of Karl's Life will be held at a later date at the UB Newman Center. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the UB Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, NY 14228. Share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com