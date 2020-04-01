OCZYTKO, Edward T.

OCZYTKO - Edward T. Beloved husband of Audrey (Dryja) Oczytko; dear father of Paul (Cathy), Michael (Barbara) Oczytko, Joyce (Ken) Maziarz-Newton and the late Linda; grandfather of Matthew, Jennifer, Ashley, Mitchell, Emily as well as 4 great-grandchildren and 1 coming; also survived by step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services are private. A memorial will be at a later date. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.