NFL draft preview: Good year for Bills to have no TE need

This is second in a series of stories previewing the NFL draft from the Bills' perspective. Today, we look at tight ends. Part 1

It’s not a good year for tight ends in the NFL draft, and it’s getting harder each year to find ones who are dual threats as receivers and blockers.

Nine tight ends have been drafted in the first round in the last 10 years. None are expected to go in the top 32 this year and probably none will go in the top 50. Last year, eight tight ends were drafted in the first three rounds. This year, there may only be three or four in the first three rounds.

However, lots of good tight ends are found outside the first two rounds. Chiefs All-Pro Travis Kelce was a third-round pick. Niners All-Pro George Kittle was a fifth-rounder. Pro Bowlers Mark Andrews of Baltimore and Austin Hooper, now of Cleveland, were third-rounders.

Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet will be the first tight end drafted, probably in the second half of the second round. After him, there are a lot more receiving tight ends or H-backs than all-around players. Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins, Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant and Washington’s Hunter Bryant are more flex tight ends than in-line tight ends (Y-TEs), who play tight to the offensive tackle.

An interesting prospect with size and blocking upside is Dayton’s Adam Trautman, a 6-foot-5, 251-pounder who could go late in the second or third round. He dominated the Football Championship Subdivision and looked good against better players at the Senior Bowl.

“His position coach at Dayton was also a high school science teacher,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “This kid, he's going to just continue to get better and better. And the crazy thing is, he's really polished. He knows how to set up defenders. He can separate. He's got wiggle.”

Overall position ranking: 4 of 10.

Bills view: The Bills did well to draft two tight ends – Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney – in last year’s draft, given the below-average crop coming out of college this year. Obviously, that was no accident on the part of Brandon Beane and his staff. The Bills like tight ends with some blocking ability.

Buffalo has six tight ends on the roster, and it would be a surprise if they picked one in the draft. The top four from the 53-man roster return in Knox, Tyler Kroft, Lee Smith and Sweeney. Jason Croom will be back in training camp after spending a year on injured reserve. Nate Becker is back from the practice squad. The good-case scenario for the Bills is Knox and Sweeney continue to develop and this position remains a low priority for the near future.

Bills’ need ranking: 2 of 10.

The best: Cole Kmet, Notre Dame. He’s 6-5¾ and 262 pounds and ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash. The Bills’ Knox, taken in the third round, ran 4.55 at 254 pounds. Kmet is an all-around tight end. He’s good running up the seams and in the red zone. He’s physical in the run game. He was a left-handed pitcher for the Irish baseball team for two years, leading the team in saves in 2018.

“If you're saying, 'OK, who looks like Gronk and who kind of has that physicality to them,' it would be Kmet,” said Jeremiah, referring to Rob Gronkowski. “Now he's not nearly as athletic as Gronk, but he's somebody with that big catch radius. He's tough to tackle. Big, physical and strong. He's good in the run game. He can create some movement there and help you.”

The sleeper: Charlie Taumoepeau of Portland State is a seventh-round prospect. He’s a split-out tight end or H-back at 6-2 and 244, and his tools are average at best. However, in three games against FBS foes the last two years (Arkansas, Nevada and Oregon), he had 12 catches for 311 yards and five TDs. He also impressed at the combine, running the 40 in 4.75 seconds and posting a vertical jump of 36.5 inches, best in the position in Indianapolis.

Here come the sons: Brycen Hopkins is the son of Brad Hopkins, former Pro Bowl tackle for the Titans. Thaddeus Moss’ dad is Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

“Probably my most fond memory is the undefeated season they had,” Moss said of his dad’s 2007 New England team that went 16-0. “Obviously they didn't finish it the way they wanted to. I was in the facility once or twice before. Meeting Tom Brady when I was younger, I was sitting there starstruck. Walking down the hallway, seeing Tedy Bruschi, seeing Coach (Mike) Vrabel walk down the hallway when I was younger, those were probably the most fond memories that I have.”

NFL DRAFT TOP 10 TIGHT ENDS

Cole Kmet*, Notre Dame, 6-6, 262.

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue, 6-4, 243.

Adam Trautman, Dayton, 6-5, 251.

Hunter Bryant*, Washington, 6-2, 248.

Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic, 6-5, 242.

Thaddeus Moss*, LSU, 6-2, 250.

Albert Okwuegbunam*, Missouri, 6-5 1-2, 258.

Devin Asiasi*, UCLA, 6-3, 257.

Colby Parkinson*, Stanford, 6-7, 252.

Stephen Sullivan, LSU, 6-5, 245.

*-Underclassman