MACIEJEWSKI, Michael R.

MACIEJEWSKI - Michael R. Of Lockport, NY, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Buffalo General Hospital. Born on May 16, 1958 in Buffalo, he is the son of Florence (Gembala) Maciejewski and the late Robert Maciejewski. Mike served in the U.S. Navy from 1976-1982 and married the former Julie Elmer, on March 24, 1979 in Winter Park, FL. He was a member of the Navy Marine Club in Lockport, Buffalo Greyhound Adoption, volunteer for the Taste of Buffalo and a 19 year participant in the Ride for Roswell. Surviving Mike is his wife, Julie Maciejewski; mother, Florence Maciejewski; two sons, Greg (Megan) Maciejewski and Rob (Brandie) Maciejewski; four grandchildren Ashlyn, Brooklyn, Rian and Zoe Maciejewski; brother, Rick (Amy) Maciejewski and five nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by his father, Robert Maciejewski and sister, Diane (Mike) Musial. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Greyhound Adoption, Pendleton Center UMC or Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.