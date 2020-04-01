LIPMAN, Robert David "Bob"

LIPMAN - Robert David "Bob"

A native Buffalonian and avid Bills fan, passed away from COVID-19 related illness on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 58. Bob graduated from Williamsville South High School in 1979, The NYS State School of Industrial & Labor Relations at Cornell University in 1983 and University at Buffalo School of Law in 1986. He founded Lipman & Plesur, LLP and lectured and wrote extensively on employment-related matters representing both employers and employees. Bob was also the co-founder of Docuvisory, a blockchain fueled human resources platform. Earlier this year he received Best Lawyer's "Lawyer of the Year" award for Litigation - Labor and Employment, Long Island. Bob had an unusual zest for life and an amazing way to connect with friends, family and everyone he met. He was a devoted family man and was married for 29 years to the love of his life, Allison Plesur of Long Island. He is survived by his wife Allison; their three wonderful children Micaela, Lily and Asher; his parents Allan and Leah Lipman; his sister Joan Lipman (Mark) Green and his in-laws Bernard and Ann Plesur and Gregory (Faye) Plesur. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Aaron, Hallie, Ilana, Elise, Aaron and Ellery. Bob's ties to Buffalo ran deep. In addition to being a forth-generation Buffalonian, his daughter Micaela recently moved back to Buffalo to pursue her PhD in Urban and Regional Planning and his grandfather and Allison's grandfather, both from Buffalo, were elementary school friends. A graveside funeral service took place on Long Island on Sunday, March 29th and a celebration of his well-lived life will follow at a safer time. If you feel moved to make a donation in his name, we are supporting the Buffalo Mutual Aid Fund to give back to the city he loved. All donations are appreciated: www.gofundme.com/f/buffalo-mutual-aid-network