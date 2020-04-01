LANDI, Mary Margaret

LANDI - Mary Margaret Mary, known to everyone as Molly, died peacefully at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital. Molly was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Daniel N. Lipke and Katherine Prentiss Lipke. The third of four children, Molly graduated from Creston High School (1956) and Albion College (1959) where she majored in Elementary Education. She earned an MLS from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1995. Molly's family were members of the First Methodist Church in Grand Rapids. As a teenager she once applied for a position as a camp counselor. Her minister in writing a letter of reference, described her as "very active in our young people's work and in other activities connected with the Church, as well as the school and the city. She is a clean-cut, wholesome, likeable, congenial girl." Later, Molly remarked that the minister may have overdone it a bit. Molly had strong managerial and administrative skills. Her professional career included positions as a teacher, librarian and legal administrator. She began her career in 1962 as an elementary school teacher in Baltimore, Maryland, where she taught kindergarten and first grade. She was a dedicated teacher who also learned from her students. She would say, with a chuckle, that listening to her students in Baltimore enabled her to enlarge her vocabulary in ways that her minister would not approve. Beginning in 1970 she served as the library manager for the Rand Corporation in Washington, D.C. In 1983 she served for several years as the office administrator of a national law firm, Paul, Hastings, Janofsky and Walker in Santa Monica, California. At the end of her career she taught preschool at the Park School in Buffalo, New York and during the summers, served for 15 years as librarian at the Bay View Association of the United Methodist Church in Bay View, Michigan. Following her retirement in 2004 she continued as librarian at Bay View until 2006. Molly leaves her husband Dale M. Landi; a step-son Michael K. Landi and family (Lily, Michael Joseph and Max) of East Amherst, New York; a step-daughter, Kristin Walter and family (Larantz, Jade, Ivory, Chrystalle, Christopher, Jonathan) of Kenosha, Wisconsin; predeceased by her three brothers, Daniel P. Lipke, William C. Lipke and James R. Lipke; survivors include sisters-in-law Katherine Lipke and Svetlana Elinsky; nieces Kerstin, Shannon, Tanya and Hannah. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Bay View Association of the United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 583, Petoskey, MI 49770), the Petoskey Methodist Church (1804 East Mitchell St., Petoskey, MI 49770), or the Petoskey Episcopal Church (1020 East Mitchell St., Petoskey, MI 49770).