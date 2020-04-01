Deaths Death Notices
HOFFMANN, Stephen M.
HOFFMANN - Stephen M. Age 64, of the City of Tonawanda, March 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Michelle (nee Derner) Hoffmann; father of Allyson (Joseph) Aber, Erin (William) DeGroat, Stephanie (Jim) Hoffmann, Brian (Melissa) Hoffmann and the late Christopher Hoffmann; brother of Joyce (David) Hogenkamp, Russell Hoffmann and Todd (Dawn) Hoffmann; grandfather of Travis and Arianna; son of Casper E. and the late Joyce (nee Giesen) Hoffmann. There will be no prior visitation and a Celebration of Stephen's life will be held privately. Contributions may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation or the Tonawanda Firemen's Benevolent Association. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.
