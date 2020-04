GOTTHART, Lynda M.

GOTTHART - Lynda M. March 29, 2020, age 65. Beloved daughter of the late William and Phyllis (nee Zimmerman) Gotthart; dear sister of Mark Gotthart and the late Charles Gotthart; cherished aunt of Joshua Gotthart. Services are private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.