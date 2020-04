FOSTER-ALJUWANI, Nena L.

FOSTER-ALJUWANI - Nena L. Departed this life March 27, 2020. She leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOMES. Share condolences at www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com.