CZOSEK, Dolores Marie

CZOSEK - Dolores Marie Entered into rest peacefully March 31, 2020 at the age of 89. She was the loving wife of Norbert C. Czosek and they were preparing to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this May. She was the mother of Kenneth N. (Mary) and Paul V. Czosek; grandmother of Elizabeth M. Shisler, Carol C. (James) Ling and Peter M. Czosek (Megan Grandillo); great-grandmother of Ryan K. Shisler and Charlotte M. Ling. Dolores enjoyed gardening and showered love on her pet cats and dogs over the years, logging many miles through the Village of Sloan. Funeral Services were private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com.