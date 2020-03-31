Citing Covid-19, Chef's is closing temporarily

One of Buffalo’s iconic eating establishments – Chef’s Restaurant – will close its doors temporarily at 8 p.m. Saturday because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Closing at the same time will be its new branch in Amherst, Chef’s On The Go.

In a statement Tuesday night, owners Lou and Mary Beth Billittier said they will start considering on May 1 when to reopen. They said their decision will be based on whether their staff and customers will be safe.

“We can no longer watch our employees take a chance on their own health,” the Billittiers said. “There is more to life than money. And as much as we have had an unbelievable outpouring of support from our beautiful customers, we cannot put our operations in front of the safety of our staff.

“We hope that everyone understands our decision, and continues to support us once we reopen both locations," they added. "We will ALL be back stronger than ever!”