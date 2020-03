ZIELINSKI, Barbara M. (Karnath)

ZIELINSKI - Barbara M. (nee Karnath)

Of West Seneca, March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond J. Zielinski; loving mother of Lisa Zielinski-Driscoll (fiance Dustin) Jones, Michael Zielinski; cherished nana of Ryan, Chloe and Ava; sister of the late Walter (Janet) Turek, Arlene (Paul) Geary, Lorraine (Bill) Brown, late Jim, late Ronald, Rita (Frank) Czechowski and Janice Radice; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 4-7 PM for family and close friends at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St., (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, Friday at 10:30 AM, in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, family only.