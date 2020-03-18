WOZNIAK, Joanne

WOZNIAK - Joanne Age 52, of Lackawanna, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the home she shared with her longtime companion, William Shay. Joanne was born on February 27, 1968. She was the daughter of Diane and John C. Kujawa, and John Wozniak. She is survived by Diane Kujawa, of Champaign, Illinois, and John J. Wozniak, of Lackawanna, and was preceded in death by John C. Kujawa. Joanne is also survived by her brother, John T. Wozniak, of Mahomet, Illinois, his wife, Susan, and daughter, Katie. Joanne was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, George and Margaret Raditic, and her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Verna Wozniak. A private Graveside Service will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park in Hamburg.