West Herr lays off 115 employees as coronavirus outbreak hurts business

West Herr Automotive Group has laid off 55 full-time and 60 part-time employees, citing the expected impact on business from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Locally, it is not yet clear what the short-term economic impact will be, although we are anticipating a reduction in consumer demand," said Scott Bieler, the dealer group's president and CEO. The 115 employees represent 4.8% of its workforce of 2,390 employees.

West Herr, one of the largest dealer groups in the country, is based in Orchard Park and has locations in Western New York and Rochester.

"While these decisions are never easy, we have attempted to be fair to each employee, including providing severance packages to all those impacted," Bieler said.

"Yesterday was an incredibly difficult day," he said.

Bieler said every department in West Herr is looking for ways to comply with government requirements for staffing, schedules, operations and remote employees.