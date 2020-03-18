WALZ, Josephine M. (Gambino)

Wife of the late Joseph H. Walz, Jr.; daughter of the late Vincent and Raphael Gambino; step-mother of Mark (Tina) Walz, Jeanette (Will) Starnes and the late Maureen (Michael) Lindner; grandmother of Sarah, Kristine, Joseph, Hunter, Morgan, Luke, Beth and Cole; great-grandmother of eight and great-great-grandmother of one; sister of Alex (Sally), Victor (Carol), Vincent (Angela) Gambino and the late Marie (late Daniel) Dellapenta; and many wonderful and loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 5-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Private services will be held Saturday for the immediate family only. Jo-Jo was a member of the Grover Cleveland Women's Golf League. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com