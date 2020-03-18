VLAD, Peter "Petre"

Formerly of Orchard Park, died quietly in his home in Arlington, Mass, surrounded by his children and beloved cats, a few days shy of his 98th birthday. He was born in Cluj, Romania, in 1922. He survived World War II and the Soviet invasion and occupation of Romania, and in 1948 escaped from Romania on foot, finding his way to freedom in Paris, France. His work took him to Toronto, Ontario; Buffalo, NY; Iowa City; and Ottawa, Ontario. At The Hospital for Sick Children (Sick Kids) in Toronto, he helped develop catheterization of the left side of the heart, and was one of the first to perform the procedure in infants. It was during this time he co-authored Heart Disease in Infancy and Childhood, with Dr. Keith and Dr. Rowe. Survived by his children Pete, Kirk, Nan (Paul Marotta), Tina, and Steven (Krys Modrzejewski); also survived by his special granddaughter Claire Holmes (Toronto); step-grandson Perry Marotta (Satia); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Peter was predeceased by his wife Arliss, sister Rodica, brother Mircea and parents Petre and Valeria (Liuba). He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.