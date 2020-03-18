TAYLOR, Joan R.

TAYLOR - Joan R. Age 82, of Fort Wayne. Passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 with her family holding her hands. Born on October 10, 1937 in North Tonawanda, New York, she was a daughter of the late James and Ruth (Toellner) Grieser. Joan was salutatorian of North Tonawanda High School when she graduated in 1955 and retired from Secura Insurance in 1992. Joan was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda, NY. She enjoyed spending time with her two grandchildren and attended any event in which they participated. Joan also loved her two rescued cats, Oreo and Bella. She always put others ahead of herself and will be greatly missed. Joan is survived by her daughter, Erika (Jon) Halliwill; granddaughters, Morgan and Rowan Halliwill, and sisters, Gail Tumia and Karen Beiersdorf. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John Taylor. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Allen County SPCA. Arrangements are entrusted to Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home.