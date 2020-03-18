Sports talk host Jim Rome’s visit to Shea’s Buffalo on April 11 has been postponed because of the COVID-19 edict to restrict gatherings to 50 people or less. On his website, Rome said tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

I’m not sure how big an audience Rome would have attracted. No new date has been announced.

Rome, who refers to his listeners as "The Jungle," isn’t must-listen radio in Buffalo anymore since his noon to 3 p.m. program moved from sports powerhouse WGR-AM and is being buried on WWKB-AM. Both stations are owned by Entercom Communications.

In December and January, Rome’s program had a 0.3 share of male listeners in the age 25-54 demographic. The weekly audience in that demo was 900 in December and 1,200 in January.

By comparison, WGR’s "One Bills Live" co-hosted by John Murphy and Steve Tasker at the same time as Rome’s program had an 11.4 share of the 25-54 male demo in December and a 10.6 share in January.

“OBL” had a weekly audience of 21,500 in December and 19,800 in January.

Talk about eerie timing: The NBC medical drama “New Amsterdam” ran a preview at the end of Tuesday’s episode that showed that its next episode on April 7 will be dealing with an outbreak of a serious virus that impacts the health of its medical staff. The series is set in New York City. Scripts are generally written several weeks in advance of filming. At the end of the short preview, Dr. Max Goodman, the character played by Ryan Eggold, says: “This strain is more deadly than we’ve seen in years.”

News from the basement: Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC’s “Today,” worked this morning from the basement of her home because she had some symptoms of an illness. Reporter Tom Costello did a story from his office at home and meteorologist Al Roker also worked from home.

