Reporters' Notebook: March 18, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: A reminder for this political season from the last Buffalonian to occupy the White House, President Grover Cleveland, born on this date in 1837, “It is better to be defeated standing for a high principle than to run by committing subterfuge.”

CANCELLATION DESK – The Brighton Place Library in the Town of Tonawanda is closed until further notice. All due dates are extended to April 30. No returns or donations are being taken. All programs are postponed.

All events in the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center in Niagara Falls are canceled through the end of April. “Cash on Delivery,” scheduled to debut Friday in the Western Door Playhouse, is rescheduled to open May 22. The Garden Gallery is open for individual viewing. The Starry Night Cafe (371-2026) will provide only take-out or delivery via Door Dash.

ALSO CANCELED – “Beer Goggles: The History of Buffalo’s Beer Culture,” scheduled for tonight in the West Seneca Senior Center.

Author and photographer Jackie Albarella speaking about her book, “Women in the City of Good Neighbors,” scheduled for Thursday in the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Buffalo.

Researcher and storyteller Mark Saglian talking about the history of Buffalo’s Richardson Olmstead Campus, Thursday evening in Newstead Town Hall in Akron.

“Peace, Love and Food,” the free community meal Thursday in the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, and the free community dinner Friday in New Hope United Methodist Church in West Seneca.

Renowned liturgical composer Rev. Ricky Manalo, scheduled for a concert Friday evening and a liturgical workshop Saturday morning in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs.

The 11th annual Polish Festival on Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Church in the City of Tonawanda.

STAYING WELL – Olaf Fub plans to be socially isolated Thursday and will not appear. Reporters’ Notebook will return on Friday.

