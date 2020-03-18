PECORA, Rosalia (Rodo)

March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Pecora; dear mother of Joseph (Tammy) Pecora, Linda (Mike) Donovan and Gregory (Maria) Pecora; dear grandmother Noelle, Danielle, Michael, Mikaela, Gregory and Leonardo; great-grandmother of Ronan and Enzo; sister of Assunta, Dominic, Frank, Sebastian "Yano" and the late Angelo, Luigi. Private visitation and services will be held for the family. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com