New concert dates at Riviera, season cancellations for Buffalo theaters

With the large number of postponements and cancellations announced for the next month – and beyond – there are too many changes to list. However, there are some new announcements worth noting because they are further out on the calendar, involve multiple-day events or the full cancellation of seasons. There's also new information about rescheduled events.

Here is some of that information:

Theater, dance

Jewish Repertory Theatre has canceled “Modern Orthodox,” originally scheduled to open April 23.

The New Phoenix Theatre has suspended the remainder of its 2019-20 season, including “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” which was scheduled to open April 24. The company plans to open it as part two of its 25th anniversary season in September.

Road Less Traveled has announced multiple changes. The Screen to Stage Reading of “Beverly Hills Cop,” scheduled for April 4, has been postponed until the fall. “The Curious Case of the Watson Intelligence” will be postponed until next season.

Theater of Youth also has announced the cancellation of the remainder of its season including “Go, Dog, Go,” that was set to open on May 9.

“Matilda the Musical” at the Lockport Palace Theatre (2 East Ave., Lockport) has been postponed to April 17 to 26. Visit lockportpalacetheatre.org.

The University at Buffalo Department of Theatre and Dance has canceled all productions for the spring 2020 season. For events at the Center for the Arts, check ubcfa.org or call 645-2787.

Events

Taste of the Southtowns that was scheduled for April 19 in Springville will now be held June 14.

Riviera Theatre new dates

The Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda has been busy rescheduling concerts. Following are new dates announced so far.

Best Friend’s Girl: A Tribute to The Cars, July 11.

Bobby Rydell, Dec. 19

John Waite & His Band, Aug. 1

The Land of Ozz: Ozzy Osbourne Tribute, June 27

Maureen McGovern, Sept. 9

The Musical Box, June 20 and 21. If you purchased tickets for the original March 27 date, your tickets will be transferred to June 21; if you bought tickets for the original March 28 date, your tickets will be transferred to June 20. Arrangements can be made with the box office for those with conflicts.

Phil Naro Band, Jan. 23, 2021

Travis Tritt, July 16

Stars of the '60s, May 1, 2021