MINKEWICZ, Kellie M. (Williams)

MINKEWICZ - Kellie M. (nee Williams)

Of Buffalo, NY, March 15, 2020, suddenly, at age 53. Beloved wife of Ivan Minkewicz; dearest daughter of the late David and Barbara Williams; dear sister of David (Rawlene) Williams, Laura (Scott) Golding and Wendy Williams; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the latest recommendations for limiting public exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the visitation and Funeral Service for Kellie will be held privately, by the immediate family. Please share your messages of condolence and support with the family at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com