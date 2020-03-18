MICHAELS, Jerome L. "Jerry"

MICHAELS - Jerome L. "Jerry"

March 17, 2020, age 91. Husband of the late Anne Jacobson; son to the late Alfred "Al" and Miriam (Isaacs) Michaels. Jerry married Judith (Judy) Clarin and together they raised three children. Their son, Dr. Martin (Cindy) Michaels passed away in 2011; surviving children are daughters, Susan Michaels Goldstein (James Ruszczyk) and Linda Michaels Groat (Eric); step-sons David (Lyn) Jacobson, and Daniel Jacobson; grandfather of Amanda (Chris), Drew (Shannon), Hannah (Ben), Benjamin, Alex, Matthew, Mary Alice, Shanna, Megan and Sam; great-grandfather of Arden, Georgia, Asher, Mia and Jace. In his early years, Jerry loved to build and fly large-scale model airplanes. Taking that interest to the next level, he attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology for Aeronautical Engineering, graduating in 1950. Jerry worked for Bell Aerospace in Niagara Falls as an Aeronautical Engineer, and had the opportunity to work on many space projects for NASA, which he really enjoyed. In 1975, he went back to school, earning an MBA Degree at SUNY in Buffalo. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share online condolences at www.mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by Mesnekoff Funeral Home.