KOSTELNY, Dolores (Smith)

KOSTELNY - Dolores (nee Smith)

March 16, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late John J. Kostelny; dearest mother of Mary (Jeff) Deck and LuAnn Portugal; survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of the late Helen (late Norman) Reed, late Leonard Smith, late Alice (late Moe) Kurowski, Nancy (late Joe) Bachan, Charlotte (late Art) Kwiecien and Janice (late Jim) McCune; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11 AM in St. Matthew's Cemetery for the immediate family. Due to the circumstances regarding COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial for all relatives and friends to attend will be held at a future date and time. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com