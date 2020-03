KLEIN, Michael

Klein - Michael March 15, 2020; Beloved husband of Rose (nee: Dell) Klein; loving father of Samantha Klein; cherished son of the late Charles and Joanne Klein; dear brother of Gary (Lori) Klein; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com