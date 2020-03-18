HUTTENLOCKER, Mary A. (Bowman)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 15, 2020. Loving mother of Russell, David (Gretchen), Melissa, Patty and her loving dog, Cody; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Francis and Melissa Bowman; dear sister of Robert Bowman and the late Dwight (Edna) Bowman; companion of the late Gerald Elvers; dearest friend of Sylvia Snyder and daughter-in-law Cindy Elvers; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday, from 2-6 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com