From Netflix to Disney+ and beyond: 6 diverse shows to binge-watch

Let's admit it: We all love to binge-watch practically anything. So with movie theaters, bars and restaurants and pretty much every other entertainment option temporarily closing, it's like we're being given permission to binge-watch to our heart's content. To help you, our Gusto staff and contributors – well-versed in the art of binge-watching – are sharing some of their favorites. You're welcome.

"Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse" (Amazon Prime). All you may need to know about this BBC production, just released on Prime, is that it stars Rufus Sewell and you’re in. But there are other reasons why this mystery, loosely based on the Christie novel, is worth watching. It's a carefully measured miniseries that takes its time in unraveling its story and clues about what ties together a group of people whose names are on a list in a dead woman’s shoe. One by one they die with the only obvious commonality being the loss of hair. Sewell is a man haunted by the death of his first wife who finds himself caught in the middle of this and seeks his own answers. Set in 1960s Britain, the brooding mystery is buoyed by the colorful clothing and interesting period details. - Toni Ruberto

"Black Mirror" (Netflix). If you’re looking for "Twilight Zone" meets artificial intelligence, buckle up for "Black Mirror." The series is a commentary on how technological advances have shaped the modern era, each standalone episode set with different casts and storylines in various techno-centered realities. One episode follows a world where people can have memory implants, recording everything they do and allowing them to play it all back. Another follows a reality in which people rate each other based on every social interaction, the number of stars correlated to the social class of that person. My favorite episode is set in a dating-type program where people are paired up in relationships and given expiration dates. What could go wrong? My advice is, skip the first episode and watch the series out of order. With all five seasons available on Netflix, I was at the mercy of this show’s superb writing, poignant parallels to technology today and surprising bingeable nature. (Recommended for adults.) – Sydney Bucholtz

“Derry Girls” (Netflix). This sitcom, which follows the misadventures of five students in 1980s Northern Ireland, is uproariously funny. With its central character the passionate but wonderfully awkward high schooler Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), “Derry Girls” features a tight-knit group of misfits that includes the foul-mouthed and free-spirited Michelle Mallon (Jamie Lee-O’Donnell), Erin’s deranged cousin Orla McCool (Louisa Harland), the high-strung Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle’s gentle cousin James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), who is bullied both for being English and the only boy in a Catholic girls’ school. The show’s scripts are devilishly clever, with cutting-edge humor. Whether it’s jokes about explosives on school buses, profiting from faked miracles, or flirting with priests and terrorists, creator Lisa McGee’s show finds humor in Derry’s truly troubling 1980s. Hilarious characters include Clare’s paranoid grandfather Joe (Ian McElhinney), Erin’s self-obsessed Aunt Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke) and Erin’s long-suffering father Gerry (Tommy Tiernan). – Randy Schiff

"Dispatches from Elsewhere" (AMC TV). This series – starring, written and directed by Jason Segal ("How I Met Your Mother") – starts with the surreal and aims for the sublime. It embraces and attempts to transmit an almost naive sense of empathy, and when it connects, it does so like an arrow straight to the heart. The general plot – a group of disparate characters connected by a fulfillment-shaped hole in their lives comes together to join in a scavenger hunt that may or may not have deeply spiritual overtones – offers a framework for a cinematic examination of the ennui and emptiness at the heart of modern existence. The relationship between middle-of-the-road lost soul Peter (an uncomfortably numb Segal) and transgender fireball Simone (Eve Lindley) is one that transcends romance, reaching for genuine, empathy-laden human connection. Strong performances by Sally Field (Janice) and Outkast’s Andre Benjamin (Fredwynn) round out a killer cast. A badly needed examination of human connection at a time when physical interaction with our fellow humans has been, by necessity, severely limited. – Jeff Miers

"Letterkenny" (Hulu). Why not take this time to learn some new Canadian slang, eh? Letterkenny is a Canadian sitcom that focuses on the residents of a fictional rural town in Ontario. The residents are divided into three generalized groups, the farmers (or "hicks"), the social outcasts ("skids") and the hockey players. The show follows an ensemble cast of characters belonging to these different groups as they argue, fall in love, and above all, learn to respect one another. The humor of the show can be found in the witty, often pun-filled dialogue, and interactions between the different social groups. Albeit the irreverent comedy, the show has genuine heart to it as each season progresses and you follow each character's growth. The show's quick wit and Canadian charm is sure to draw you in for the eight-season ride. – Janelle Harb

"The World According to Jeff Goldblum" (Disney+). While seeking a show our entire family could enjoy, one of my son’s friends recommended "The World According to Jeff Goldblum." I had forgotten about “Goldblum” – the show, not the man – in our first few weeks of Disney+ membership; “The Mandalorian” snagged all of the hype. But “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” deserves some hype of its own. Each episode sees the iconic star of “Jurassic Park” and “The Fly” investigate a familiar topic – sneakers, bicycles, ice cream – and dive into its place in American culture. The actor’s quirky sense of humor and ability to find unique stories makes each exploration a treat. It’s a truly family friendly series. My kids were enthralled with the RV episode and have watched it more than once. And, in a good sign for parents, my wife and I haven’t grown tired of it yet. “The World” has been renewed for a second season, and we’re excited to see where Goldblum heads in season two. Fingers crossed for a chicken wing episode shot in Buffalo. – Christopher Schobert